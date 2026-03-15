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Cabinet to Decide on Naming Navi Mumbai Airport After D B Patil

The proposal to name Navi Mumbai International Airport after late farmers' leader D B Patil will be placed before the Union Cabinet. Positive feedback from the Central and state governments boosts hopes for the airport's renaming. The airport began operations in 2025 and addresses significant infrastructure demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwandi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:42 IST
Cabinet to Decide on Naming Navi Mumbai Airport After D B Patil
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The Union Cabinet is set to consider a proposal to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport after the late farmers' leader, D B Patil, according to Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has expressed support for the proposal.

The demand to honor D B Patil has been a recurring topic in Parliament, and it now appears that the proposal could soon come to fruition. This move has received backing from both central and state governments, signaling a consensus on the renaming.

Operational since December 25, 2025, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is significant for its contribution to handling the region's travel demands. In related infrastructure developments, the MP noted progress on the Kalyan-Murbad railway project and the addition of train stopovers at Bhiwandi Road station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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