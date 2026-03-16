Airlines Call for Congressional Action Amid Government Shutdown

CEOs of major U.S. airlines have called upon Congress to urgently resolve the ongoing government shutdown, which has left 50,000 TSA officers working without pay and disrupted air travel nationwide.

This collective appeal, involving executives from carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines, and several others, highlights the adverse effects on airport security and travelers. Many airports report painfully slow security lines, especially during the busy spring travel period.

The CEOs urge a legislative solution that ensures critical aviation personnel are paid during future shutdowns, as prolonged federal funding impasses impact millions of passengers and threaten homeland security functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)