Left Menu

Airlines Call for Congressional Action Amid Government Shutdown

Major U.S. airline CEOs urge Congress to end the ongoing government shutdown that has forced TSA officers to work unpaid, disrupting air travel nationwide. They emphasize the urgency for legislation ensuring all critical aviation personnel are paid during such shutdowns to prevent flight delays and cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 00:37 IST
Airlines Call for Congressional Action Amid Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CEOs of major U.S. airlines have called upon Congress to urgently resolve the ongoing government shutdown, which has left 50,000 TSA officers working without pay and disrupted air travel nationwide.

This collective appeal, involving executives from carriers such as American Airlines, United Airlines, and several others, highlights the adverse effects on airport security and travelers. Many airports report painfully slow security lines, especially during the busy spring travel period.

The CEOs urge a legislative solution that ensures critical aviation personnel are paid during future shutdowns, as prolonged federal funding impasses impact millions of passengers and threaten homeland security functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026