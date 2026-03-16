U.S.-China Economic Talks Set Stage for Upcoming Xi-Trump Summit

On Sunday, key economic and trade discussions between Beijing and Washington commenced in Paris, setting the groundwork for U.S. President Donald Trump's forthcoming visit to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. This represents a pivotal moment for U.S.-China relations amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are leading these discussions, addressing shared economic concerns. The negotiations come just weeks before Trump's state visit, which is expected to reinforce dialogue on trade and economic fronts.

The talks in Paris are seen as crucial, especially following recent developments like the Supreme Court's overturning of Trump's global tariffs. The conversations continue in search of resolutions that can stabilize the global supply chain and address issues like the impact of the Iran war on oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)