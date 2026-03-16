Historic Meatpacking Strike: First Walkout Since the 1980s
Nearly 3,800 workers from the Swift Beef Co. in Greeley, Colorado, were poised to strike on Monday, marking the first major walkout at a U.S. beef slaughterhouse since the 1980s. The dispute arises amid allegations of unfair labor practices by JBS USA during contract negotiations. Union leaders report 99% authorization for the strike.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant labor movement, around 3,800 workers at Swift Beef Co. in Colorado were preparing to strike early Monday morning, signaling the first major walkout at a U.S. beef slaughterhouse since the 1980s.
Union officials accuse JBS USA, the plant's owner, of retaliatory actions during contract negotiations. As the previous contract expired, tensions escalated with allegations of unfair labor practices by the company, including attempts to sway workers from union allegiance.
This labor action coincides with broader economic pressures, including rising beef prices at a time of historically low U.S. cattle populations. The impact is further compounded by the recent closure of another meatplant in Nebraska, raising concerns over its effects on local communities.
- READ MORE ON:
- strike
- meatpacking
- Swift Beef Co.
- JBS USA
- Greeley
- Colorado
- workers
- unions
- labor
- beef prices
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