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Intense Drone Warfare: Ukraine's Massive Assault on Moscow

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a significant drone attack on Moscow, involving over 100 drones over the weekend. Moscow's Mayor reported more than 100 drones shot down, while the defense ministry stated 145 were neutralized. The assault affected flight operations, with airports placing restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:13 IST
Intense Drone Warfare: Ukraine's Massive Assault on Moscow
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Moscow faced unprecedented aerial assaults over the weekend, with Russian authorities accusing Ukraine of launching over 100 drones towards the city. The offensive included numerous long-range 'kamikaze' drones aimed at causing significant disruption.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed reports that air defenses neutralized more than 100 drones in a two-day operation, indicating the scale of the attack. A source from the defense ministry corroborated this, detailing that 145 drones were intercepted, 53 of which targeted the immediate Moscow region.

The drone attack led to operational limitations at Moscow's primary airports, impacting travel for the city's approximately 22 million residents. Despite the severity of the situation, Ukraine has not yet provided any comments or statements regarding these allegations.

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