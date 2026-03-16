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RBI's Decade of Dynamic Rate Maneuvers Amid Economic Flux

A report by State Bank of India reveals that the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate actions primarily occurred during periods with a neutral policy stance. This reflects the central bank's adaptability in response to economic changes over a decade, including during the volatile tenure of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:43 IST
RBI's Decade of Dynamic Rate Maneuvers Amid Economic Flux
RBI Logo (File Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A recent report by State Bank of India sheds light on the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate maneuvers over the past decade, revealing that most rate actions occurred when the monetary policy stance was either neutral or unspecified. This trend aligns with RBI's strategic flexibility in adapting to fluctuating economic conditions.

The analysis underscores the period under Governor Shaktikanta Das as particularly volatile with considerable rate changes, highlighting his tenure's challenges amidst economic unpredictability. The report elaborates on the completion of a full cycle of repo rates during his period, marking a significant phase in India's monetary policy history.

An examination of the Monetary Policy Committee's workings outlines shifting voting patterns, with the year 2024 noted for both consensus and dissent. Meanwhile, 2021 stood out as a year of unanimous decisions, reflecting cohesive strategy amidst a pandemic-ridden economy.

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