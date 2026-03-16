Drone Warfare Intensifies: Moscow Under Siege

Russia claimed on Monday that Ukraine initiated an extensive drone strike on Moscow, involving approximately 250 drones during the weekend. According to officials, these drones were intercepted by air defenses as they approached the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Telegram that air defense forces successfully destroyed about 250 enemy UAVs over the past two days. This incident highlights the growing role of inexpensive drones in military conflict, used to target distant locations like oil infrastructure and urban centers more economically than traditional fighter jets.

Amid these tensions, Russia has deployed artillery and drones against Ukraine, while Ukraine has conducted daring strikes inside Russian territory using sabotage teams and drones, causing damage to oil facilities and eliminating high-profile targets. Although Moscow's airports initially imposed flight restrictions, they were eventually lifted. Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries. The Ukrainian government has yet to issue a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)