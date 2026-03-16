AI's Role in Shaping Future Market Dynamics: Opportunities and Antitrust Challenges

Artificial intelligence is transforming market landscapes, with potential risks that include algorithmic collusion and AI-driven entry barriers, as highlighted by Rajiv Gauba, a member of NITI Aayog, at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Law. He asserted that while AI boosts productivity, it also poses novel antitrust challenges such as self-learning bots coordinating pricing without human oversight. Additionally, AI offers incumbents the tools to leverage data and computing power to hinder potential market competitors.

Drawing attention to the significance of competition laws, Gauba advised that without robust policy frameworks, markets can suffer from concentration and exclusion. Particularly in emerging economies like India, regulatory oversight is essential to prevent monopolies and foster open market entry. He underscored the responsibilities of India's competition law to support smaller businesses and enable global economic integration.

Gauba reflected on India's economic evolution, past protectionist policies, and the transformative reforms following the 1991 balance-of-payments crisis that shifted the government's role from a controller to a facilitator. He outlined the introduction of the Competition Act, 2002, aimed at curbing market power abuse, with the establishment of the Competition Commission of India in 2009 enhancing the enforcement of consumer-focused market practices.

Recent reforms, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Goods and Services Tax, further fortified competitive markets. Gauba projected India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, highlighting the need for the economy to expand significantly and emphasizing the vital role of the manufacturing sector for job creation. Despite positive manufacturing sector growth, India must still boost its share in the global market compared to countries like China.

Export data reveals a disparity, with services exports growing significantly faster than goods exports. Gauba pointed out that the digital economy reshapes market dynamics with strong network effects and dominant data roles, leading to 'winner-takes-most' outcomes. He stressed the importance of evolving competition tools to address these new challenges, including the necessity for the Competition Commission of India's Digital Markets Division to monitor digital ecosystems effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)