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Tragic Collision on Jourian-Akhnoor Road Leaves Two Dead

A passenger bus overturned after colliding with an SUV on the Jourian-Akhnoor road near Jammu, resulting in two deaths and 29 injuries. Immediate rescue operations were conducted, and the injured were transported to local hospitals. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:39 IST
Tragic Collision on Jourian-Akhnoor Road Leaves Two Dead
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  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Jourian-Akhnoor road near Jammu when a high-speed passenger bus collided with an SUV, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 29 others. Officials reported that the collision led the bus to overturn dramatically.

Emergency response teams, including locals and police, rushed to the Kotgarhi area crash site to begin rescue operations. The injured were immediately transported to medical facilities, with eleven taken to Sub-District Hospital Akhnoor and eighteen to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal at GMC, confirmed the deaths upon arrival and stated that the other injured remained stable, with no critical cases reported. An investigation by the police is currently underway to determine the cause of this fatal collision.

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