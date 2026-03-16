Tragic Collision on Jourian-Akhnoor Road Leaves Two Dead

A tragic accident occurred on the Jourian-Akhnoor road near Jammu when a high-speed passenger bus collided with an SUV, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 29 others. Officials reported that the collision led the bus to overturn dramatically.

Emergency response teams, including locals and police, rushed to the Kotgarhi area crash site to begin rescue operations. The injured were immediately transported to medical facilities, with eleven taken to Sub-District Hospital Akhnoor and eighteen to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal at GMC, confirmed the deaths upon arrival and stated that the other injured remained stable, with no critical cases reported. An investigation by the police is currently underway to determine the cause of this fatal collision.