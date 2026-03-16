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Air India Flight Diverted: Safety First in Unexpected Detour

An Air India A350 en route from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon due to a technical issue. The aircraft, carrying around 300 passengers, landed safely and is undergoing technical checks. Passengers were provided with meals and accommodation while awaiting further updates and continuation of their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:50 IST
Air India Flight Diverted: Safety First in Unexpected Detour
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An Air India A350 aircraft, en route from New York to Delhi, experienced a technical issue, resulting in a diversion to Shannon on Monday. The aircraft, carrying approximately 300 passengers, has been grounded for in-depth technical evaluations.

According to sources, the flight was airborne for nearly six hours prior to the diversion, highlighting a significant onboard vibration and noise that prompted the precautionary measure. Air India emphasized its commitment to safety in its updated statement, noting the ongoing cooperation with Shannon's airport authorities to ensure passenger comfort and assistance with immigration and customs.

Passengers received meals, refreshments, and accommodations as Air India works to resume their journey to Delhi. Despite the inconvenience, the airline maintains that passenger safety remains paramount, with Flightradar24.com confirming the safe landing at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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