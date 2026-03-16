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Tragedy Strikes as Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Two Lives

Two farmers, Rajendra and Pradeep, tragically lost their lives when their tractor-trolley overturned near Kakori village, crushing them underneath. The accident occurred while they were returning home after selling sugarcane. Despite efforts to lift the vehicle, both succumbed at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Two Lives
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In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, two farmers were killed near Kakori village when their tractor-trolley overturned and crushed them underneath, police reported.

The victims, identified as Rajendra, 30, and Pradeep, 25, were returning home after selling sugarcane when the accident occurred on the Sidhouli-Mishrikh road.

Local authorities responded promptly, but despite best efforts, both farmers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, and their families have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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