Tragedy Strikes as Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, two farmers were killed near Kakori village when their tractor-trolley overturned and crushed them underneath, police reported.

The victims, identified as Rajendra, 30, and Pradeep, 25, were returning home after selling sugarcane when the accident occurred on the Sidhouli-Mishrikh road.

Local authorities responded promptly, but despite best efforts, both farmers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, and their families have been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)