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Mysterious Discovery: Naked Body Found in Village Toilet

A naked male body was found in a toilet shed in Rawatpar village, raising local panic. Discovered near Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway, the deceased was identified as Rishabh Yadav. Police are investigating, having found clothing nearby and a condom packet in the victim's hand. The body is sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:25 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Naked Body Found in Village Toilet
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  • India

A disturbing discovery was made in Rawatpar village early Thursday when a naked male body was found in a tin shed toilet, authorities reported. The discovery triggered panic amongst the local population.

The body, identified as Rishabh Yadav, 32, was discovered behind a shop owned by Rajendra Yadav, located approximately 20 meters from the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway. A condom packet was found in the hand of the deceased, who was identified later by police authorities.

Rajendra Yadav, who made the initial discovery, alerted the authorities, prompting police teams including ASP (South) Dinesh Kumar Puri, Circle Officer Bansgaon Anuj Singh, and SHO Anjul Chaturvedi to conduct a thorough examination of the site. A dog squad aided the search, locating discarded clothing belonging to the victim. The investigation is ongoing, and the body was subsequently sent for postmortem to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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