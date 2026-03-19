Mysterious Discovery: Naked Body Found in Village Toilet

A disturbing discovery was made in Rawatpar village early Thursday when a naked male body was found in a tin shed toilet, authorities reported. The discovery triggered panic amongst the local population.

The body, identified as Rishabh Yadav, 32, was discovered behind a shop owned by Rajendra Yadav, located approximately 20 meters from the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway. A condom packet was found in the hand of the deceased, who was identified later by police authorities.

Rajendra Yadav, who made the initial discovery, alerted the authorities, prompting police teams including ASP (South) Dinesh Kumar Puri, Circle Officer Bansgaon Anuj Singh, and SHO Anjul Chaturvedi to conduct a thorough examination of the site. A dog squad aided the search, locating discarded clothing belonging to the victim. The investigation is ongoing, and the body was subsequently sent for postmortem to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)