Maharashtra's Electric Bus Revolution: A Greener Future by 2037

Maharashtra is set to lead the charge towards a greener future with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) planning to convert its entire fleet to electric buses by 2037. This transformation aligns with the state's ambitious target of having all vehicles in the state be electric by 2047.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik outlined this vision in the legislative council, noting that MSRTC currently operates 22,000 buses, including 800 electric ones. The transition to a fully electric fleet will occur in a phased manner, potentially positioning MSRTC as the first transport corporation in the state to achieve such a milestone.

Further supporting this initiative, the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 offers a 100% toll waiver for electric vehicles using major highways and expressways. Additionally, financial incentives and extensive EV charging infrastructure development every 25 kilometers on highways are pivotal to this green transformation across the state.