Engineering Firm Launches New Seamless Pipe Plant in Gujarat

Engineering firm DEE Development Engineers Ltd has officially commenced commercial production at its newly opened seamless pipe manufacturing facility in Anjar, Gujarat. Announced on Thursday, this facility promises to fortify the company's backward integration strategy while expanding its presence in the realm of high-specification piping products.

The facility boasts an impressive installed capacity of 7,000 metric tonnes per annum. A substantial capital investment of Rs 89.74 crore made this project feasible, with Rs 63.37 crore allocated to plant and machinery, Rs 24.82 crore for the building, and Rs 1.55 crore dedicated to electrical infrastructure.

Strategically positioned to serve vital sectors like oil and gas and industrial infrastructure, the new plant is pivotal in catering to critical applications. Chairman and Managing Director K L Bansal emphasized the facility's potential to enhance future growth and operating performance as demand surges and utilization scales up over the next few quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)