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Navigating Turbulence: Air India Ramps Up West Asia Operations

In response to ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India and Air India Express are increasing their flight operations. On Friday, Air India plans 28 non-scheduled flights, while Air India Express will run six scheduled flights to and from Muscat. Operations hinge on available slots and conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:21 IST
Navigating Turbulence: Air India Ramps Up West Asia Operations
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As the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are set to increase their flight operations in the region. On Friday, a total of 34 flights, including both scheduled and non-scheduled services, will be operated.

This strategic move includes 28 non-scheduled flights by Air India, contingent on available slots and prevailing conditions at departure points. Additionally, Air India Express aims to operate six scheduled flights connecting to Muscat.

Flight disruptions have been a significant issue since the conflict began between the US, Israel, and Iran. Airlines are navigating these challenges to maintain connectivity in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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