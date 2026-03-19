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Guardians of Dissent: Navigating India's Democratic Future

At the launch of Ashwani Kumar's book 'Guardians of the Republic', Shashi Tharoor and Yogendra Yadav highlighted concerns about India's democratic future. Tharoor emphasized that the space for dissent is being delegitimized, while Yadav warned of a structural erosion of the republic. The book analyses India's constitutional promises and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:21 IST
Guardians of Dissent: Navigating India's Democratic Future
  • Country:
  • India

During the launch of Ashwani Kumar's book 'Guardians of the Republic', prominent figures Shashi Tharoor and Yogendra Yadav discussed the challenges facing Indian democracy. Tharoor highlighted a troubling trend of undermining dissent, while Yadav warned of a deeper, more structural dismantling of the republic.

Tharoor emphasized that India's ability to engage in public criticism signals it is not yet an autocracy but warned against what he terms the 'delegitimizing of dissent.' He expressed concern over parliamentary disruptions overshadowing meaningful debate. Yadav, on the other hand, stressed that the current issues extend beyond democratic backsliding to an erosion of the republic's structural integrity.

The book 'Guardians of the Republic' delves into India's democratic landscape, examining constitutional values amidst power struggles and public disillusionment. It underscores the role of judicial review in protecting freedoms and explores how constitutional principles can be affected by political expediency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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