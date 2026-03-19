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International Drug Bust: Heroin Seized in Haryana

Ugandan national Halima Nabosa was arrested in Haryana's Ambala with 306 grams of heroin. Local police apprehended her based on intelligence received. Halima, who currently resides in Delhi, had traveled to Ambala intending to supply the contraband. Investigations continue into possible connections with drug trafficking syndicates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:19 IST
International Drug Bust: Heroin Seized in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant narcotics bust, the Haryana police arrested Ugandan national Halima Nabosa in Ambala with over 300 grams of heroin, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The arrest was executed by the Ambala Crime Investigation Agency-1 team, after receiving intelligence about a potential drug consignment arriving in the region. On March 18, after cordoning off Ambala Cantonment, the police apprehended Nabosa and seized 306 grams of heroin concealed in her clothing.

Halima is suspected of planning to supply the contraband in Ambala, having traveled from Delhi. The authorities are investigating possible links with larger drug syndicates and are working to identify her local contacts. Nabosa has been placed in a five-day police remand for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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