International Drug Bust: Heroin Seized in Haryana

In a significant narcotics bust, the Haryana police arrested Ugandan national Halima Nabosa in Ambala with over 300 grams of heroin, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The arrest was executed by the Ambala Crime Investigation Agency-1 team, after receiving intelligence about a potential drug consignment arriving in the region. On March 18, after cordoning off Ambala Cantonment, the police apprehended Nabosa and seized 306 grams of heroin concealed in her clothing.

Halima is suspected of planning to supply the contraband in Ambala, having traveled from Delhi. The authorities are investigating possible links with larger drug syndicates and are working to identify her local contacts. Nabosa has been placed in a five-day police remand for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)