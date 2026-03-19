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Puducherry Chief Minister's Temple Tour Amid Election Preparations Sparks Controversy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy embarked on a pilgrimage to temples in Tamil Nadu, seeking divine blessings for upcoming Assembly elections. His absence sparked criticism from political rivals who accused him of neglecting crucial alliance finalizations. The elections in the union territory are set for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:20 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister's Temple Tour Amid Election Preparations Sparks Controversy
N Rangasamy
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy embarked on a temple pilgrimage in Tamil Nadu, visiting renowned sites including the Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal temple in Salem, the Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur, and the Meenakshi temple in Madurai. The chief minister's journey, taken without party accompaniment, was aimed at seeking divine intervention for the victory of his AINRC party and allied candidates in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

However, the timing of the pilgrimage has attracted criticism. Jose Charles Martin, president of Latchia Jananayaga Katchi, lambasted Rangasamy for undertaking a "tour" at such a critical juncture when finalizing electoral alliances is of utmost importance. Martin condemned the chief minister's apparent negligence, labeling his actions as 'playful' amidst serious political commitments.

As the Assembly elections in Puducherry approach, scheduled for April 9, scrutiny of political maneuvers intensifies. Election officials had conducted a routine check on Rangasamy's vehicle while traveling on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway, highlighting the heightened vigilance surrounding electoral activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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