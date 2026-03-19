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Helmets Over Fines: Meghalaya Police's Unique Road Safety Initiative

In a novel approach to road safety, Meghalaya Police distributed nearly 400 helmets to parents transporting children on motorcycles without protective gear. This initiative, aimed at promoting awareness over penalization, emphasizes the importance of children's safety in East Khasi Hills district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:08 IST
Helmets Over Fines: Meghalaya Police's Unique Road Safety Initiative
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  • India

In a refreshing approach to road safety, Meghalaya Police handed out nearly 400 helmets to parents riding with children without protective gear, rather than imposing fines. This initiative took place in the East Khasi Hills district, targeting parents ferrying minors on scooters and motorcycles, police said.

The special enforcement drive was conducted by the district traffic police. East Khasi Hills district SP (Traffic) K Prasad explained the initiative's goal was to promote awareness about the critical importance of helmets rather than resorting to immediate penalties. According to him, many parents seemed unaware of the necessity of helmets for young riders.

The police focused on key routes, particularly during school hours when many children travel on two-wheelers. Parents were also sensitized to road safety rules. Police officials warned that while awareness campaigns are ongoing, stricter measures might be enforced for repeat offenders to boost compliance with safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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