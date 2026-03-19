Empowering Girls through Cultural Awareness: 'Mission Shakti' Takes Off in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government initiated the sixth phase of 'Mission Shakti' in alignment with Chaitra Navratri, focusing on women's empowerment through cultural and educational programs across schools. The initiative runs from March 19 to 26, engaging students in activities that promote gender equality and cultural awareness.

Poster-making events and discussions on the nine forms of Navdurga were organized at primary and secondary schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh highlighted the initiative's aim to empower girls by instilling confidence and leadership skills through cultural teachings.

Teachers and officials emphasized that 'Mission Shakti' is not just a governmental effort but a significant social movement. Discussions covered vital topics like education, safety, and self-respect for girls, aiming to equip them with knowledge and skills necessary for developing inner strength and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)