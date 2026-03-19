Left Menu

Iran Strikes Cripple Qatar's LNG Capacity, Threatening Global Energy Supply

Iranian attacks have severely damaged Qatar's LNG infrastructure, pausing 17% of its export capacity. The aftermath includes a potential USD 20 billion revenue loss annually, impacting global energy supplies. Restoration might span up to five years, with QatarEnergy considering force majeure on long-term supply contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:18 IST
Iran Strikes Cripple Qatar's LNG Capacity, Threatening Global Energy Supply
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A series of Iranian strikes on Qatar's energy infrastructure has disabled 17% of the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, potentially sidelining production for up to five years. This development, reported by Reuters, has triggered significant concern over the stability of global energy supplies, particularly in Europe and Asia.

In a statement to Reuters, Saad al-Kaabi, CEO of QatarEnergy, revealed that the attacks, which resulted from heightened regional tensions following Israeli attacks on Iranian gas infrastructure, brought about an estimated USD 20 billion loss in annual revenue. The strikes targeted two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility. Al-Kaabi projected a timeline of three to five years to restore the critically impacted 12.8 million tons per year of LNG capacity.

The incident prompted QatarEnergy to consider declaring force majeure on several long-term LNG supply contracts. This declaration would affect agreements with Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, potentially reshaping global energy contracts as Qatar scrambles to manage its diminished capacity. Meanwhile, beyond LNG, Qatar's exports of condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), helium, naphtha, and sulfur have all seen noticeable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026