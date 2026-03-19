Iran Strikes Cripple Qatar's LNG Capacity, Threatening Global Energy Supply

A series of Iranian strikes on Qatar's energy infrastructure has disabled 17% of the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, potentially sidelining production for up to five years. This development, reported by Reuters, has triggered significant concern over the stability of global energy supplies, particularly in Europe and Asia.

In a statement to Reuters, Saad al-Kaabi, CEO of QatarEnergy, revealed that the attacks, which resulted from heightened regional tensions following Israeli attacks on Iranian gas infrastructure, brought about an estimated USD 20 billion loss in annual revenue. The strikes targeted two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility. Al-Kaabi projected a timeline of three to five years to restore the critically impacted 12.8 million tons per year of LNG capacity.

The incident prompted QatarEnergy to consider declaring force majeure on several long-term LNG supply contracts. This declaration would affect agreements with Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, potentially reshaping global energy contracts as Qatar scrambles to manage its diminished capacity. Meanwhile, beyond LNG, Qatar's exports of condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), helium, naphtha, and sulfur have all seen noticeable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)