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Middle East Travel Disruption: Global Impact and New Trends

Nearly 28 million outbound trips from the Middle East are threatened due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran. The European tourism sector, accounting for 60% of these trips, faces potential losses, while regional travel trends may shift towards local destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:39 IST
Middle East Travel Disruption: Global Impact and New Trends

Nearly 28 million outbound trips from the Middle East are at risk this year due to the disruption caused by the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to Oxford Economics.

Europe stands to lose the most, with countries like Turkey, France, and the UK especially vulnerable due to their dependency on Middle Eastern visitors.

The situation is prompting a shift towards regionalization in travel, with Middle Eastern consumers favoring local destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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