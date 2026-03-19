Left Menu

AJP Unveils Fresh Faces for Assam Elections

The Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) announced candidates for two additional seats, with general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan nominated for the Sadiya constituency. Part of a Congress-led alliance, AJP plans to contest 10 seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections, while exploring potential friendly contests with alliance partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST
AJP Unveils Fresh Faces for Assam Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP), part of a regional Congress-led alliance, has named candidates for two more seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections. Among the fresh nominees is Jagdish Bhuyan, the party's general secretary, running from Sadiya.

On Tuesday, the AJP revealed its candidates for eight seats, spotlighting figures like its president Lurinjoyti Gogoi, set to contest from Khowang, and working president Rajen Gohain, a former Union minister, from Barhampur. Despite previous electoral shortcomings, the party remains hopeful.

Scheduled for April 9, the elections see the AJP aiming for ten constituencies. In some areas, negotiations for 'friendly contests' with alliance partners continue, as AJP seeks to bolster its political presence against a backdrop of ruling BJP strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026