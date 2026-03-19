AJP Unveils Fresh Faces for Assam Elections

The Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP), part of a regional Congress-led alliance, has named candidates for two more seats in the upcoming Assam assembly elections. Among the fresh nominees is Jagdish Bhuyan, the party's general secretary, running from Sadiya.

On Tuesday, the AJP revealed its candidates for eight seats, spotlighting figures like its president Lurinjoyti Gogoi, set to contest from Khowang, and working president Rajen Gohain, a former Union minister, from Barhampur. Despite previous electoral shortcomings, the party remains hopeful.

Scheduled for April 9, the elections see the AJP aiming for ten constituencies. In some areas, negotiations for 'friendly contests' with alliance partners continue, as AJP seeks to bolster its political presence against a backdrop of ruling BJP strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)