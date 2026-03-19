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Global Trade Faces Uncertain Future Amid West Asia Crisis

The WTO predicts a slowdown in global trade growth to 1.9% this year due to tensions in West Asia. The ongoing conflict and elevated energy prices could hinder trade, particularly affecting food supplies and services. The forecast highlights challenges for countries like India aiming to boost exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST
Global Trade Faces Uncertain Future Amid West Asia Crisis
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  • India

Global trade is set to decelerate as the World Trade Organization (WTO) forecasts a 1.9% growth this year, citing the West Asia crisis. WTO's latest report warns of further setbacks if energy price hikes persist, impacting food supplies and services due to travel and transport disruptions.

The WTO's Global Trade Outlook and Statistics also projects a notable dip in merchandise trade growth, from 4.6% in 2025 to 1.9% in 2026, as trade stabilizes post a surge in AI-related products and attempts to pre-empt new tariffs.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the implications for countries like India, which aims to increase exports, noting the conflict's potential to inflate energy prices and accentuate associated risks for global trade and food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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