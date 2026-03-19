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NIA Cracks Down on Gurugram Bombing Suspects

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against the ninth suspect in the Gurugram club bombings linked to the Babbar Khalsa International terror group. The accused, Ramdutt, is associated with overseas terrorists and facilitated the attacks. The NIA continues its investigation into the conspiracy and financial channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:17 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Gurugram Bombing Suspects
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against a ninth suspect for involvement in the 2024 bombing of two clubs in Gurugram. The accused, identified as Ramdutt, is connected to Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, and has ties with Rohit Godara and Randeep Malik.

The charges relate to Ramdutt's alleged role in providing a safe haven for another accused. This suspect played a part in attacking the Warehouse Club and Human Club. The attacks are attributed to members of the Babbar Khalsa International, a banned terror organization.

NIA's probe has revealed a complex network of operatives under international directives. Continuing its efforts, the agency aims to dismantle this terror syndicate by identifying additional conspirators and tracking financial streams aiding their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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