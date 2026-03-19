Mullin's Homeland Security Nomination Advances Amid Senate Controversy

On Thursday, a U.S. Senate committee narrowly voted to advance Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Homeland Security Secretary. The 8-7 vote, chiefly along party lines, notably saw GOP Chairman Rand Paul voting against Mullin, sending President Trump's pick to the full Senate.

Mullin, a former House member and businessman, faced criticism for past violent statements but garnered support from Democratic Senator John Fetterman. If confirmed, Mullin would be the second Native American cabinet member. His nomination marks a shift from outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem's tenure, criticized for her immigration enforcement strategies.

Mullin has signaled potential policy shifts, vowing that DHS officials would require judicial warrants to enter homes, contrasting with Noem's practices. As the Senate readies for a final vote, challenges persist amidst a potential government shutdown affecting DHS funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)