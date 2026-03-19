Left Menu

Mullin's Homeland Security Nomination Advances Amid Senate Controversy

The U.S. Senate committee advanced Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination as Homeland Security Secretary with an 8-7 vote. Despite opposition from some members, including Republican Chairman Rand Paul, Mullin moves forward, potentially becoming the second Native American cabinet member. Differences between Mullin and his predecessor Kristi Noem were highlighted during the hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:16 IST
Mullin's Homeland Security Nomination Advances Amid Senate Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, a U.S. Senate committee narrowly voted to advance Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Homeland Security Secretary. The 8-7 vote, chiefly along party lines, notably saw GOP Chairman Rand Paul voting against Mullin, sending President Trump's pick to the full Senate.

Mullin, a former House member and businessman, faced criticism for past violent statements but garnered support from Democratic Senator John Fetterman. If confirmed, Mullin would be the second Native American cabinet member. His nomination marks a shift from outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem's tenure, criticized for her immigration enforcement strategies.

Mullin has signaled potential policy shifts, vowing that DHS officials would require judicial warrants to enter homes, contrasting with Noem's practices. As the Senate readies for a final vote, challenges persist amidst a potential government shutdown affecting DHS funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026