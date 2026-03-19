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Wall Street Victory: Capital Rules Eased for Major Banks

Regulators have proposed revised capital rules that will reduce required reserves for major U.S. banks, enabling more funds for lending and buybacks. While the changes mark a triumph for banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, critics warn they may weaken financial safeguards amid rising global risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:12 IST
Wall Street Victory: Capital Rules Eased for Major Banks

Wall Street banks are poised to see a reduction in capital requirements by 4.8% under newly unveiled regulations. This change is expected to release billions for lending, dividends, and stock buybacks, marking a considerable victory for financial institutions previously bracing for heightened requirements from earlier plans introduced in 2023.

The updated regulations stem from adjustments to the "Basel III" and "GSIB surcharge" frameworks, potentially benefiting major banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase. While larger regional banks may also see decreased capital levels, the adjustments are being lauded as a means to maintain the sturdiness of U.S. banking systems.

The propositions ignited a flurry of responses, with supporters claiming it will streamline processes while ensuring economic support and critics cautioning that it could diminish financial safeguards. Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman hailed the changes for aligning requirements with risks, although concerns remain over variable impacts on different banking models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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