FIFA's Controversial Stance: Israel Football Sanctioned Amid West Bank Dispute

In a twist that has stirred debate, FIFA has opted against taking action against Israeli football clubs accused by the Palestine Football Association (PFA) of competing while allegedly based in Palestinian territory. However, FIFA separately sanctioned the Israel Football Association (IFA) for breaching anti-discrimination and fair-play rules.

This decision came after a FIFA Council meeting, following a proposal by the PFA at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok. The council relied on the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee's recommendations, which examined if clubs in the disputed West Bank should compete under the IFA.

Citing the unresolved legal status of the West Bank, FIFA emphasized the complexity under international law, advising against action. Conversely, the IFA was fined 150,000 Swiss francs over the handling of racism and mandated to introduce anti-discrimination measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)