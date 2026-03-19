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Treasure Trove: Odisha's Hidden Gemstom Reserves Unearthed

Odisha's Nuapada district holds diamond-bearing stones, revealed the Steel and Mines Minister, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. Valuable minerals like copper, graphite, nickel, and gold have been found across various districts, indicating a potential mining boom while awaiting technical and economic assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:19 IST
Treasure Trove: Odisha's Hidden Gemstom Reserves Unearthed
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In a significant discovery, Odisha's Nuapada district has been detected to possess diamond-bearing stones. This revelation was made by the Steel and Mines Minister, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, during an assembly session on Thursday. The minister also indicated ongoing technical and economic assessments to determine the feasibility of mining in the region.

The detection site, Kalamidadar, is now under scrutiny as authorities assess the potential for extraction and the economic benefits it might yield. Besides diamonds, deposits of valuable minerals such as copper, graphite, nickel, and gold have been located in various districts, including the Adash-Rampali area of Deogarh and the Madansahi-Kanjia area of Mayurbhanj.

Notably, rubies, a highly prized gemstone, have been identified in Hinjilibahal-Jilingidar of the Junagarh block in Kalahandi district. Despite these promising findings, the minister noted that the number of jobs created upon the potential operationalization of these mines remains unestimated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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