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India and US Hold Routine Diplomatic Discussions Amid Global Tensions

India confirmed routine diplomatic talks between NSA Ajit Doval and US Ambassador Sergio Gor, focusing on bilateral issues. Amid West Asia tensions, India emphasizes diplomacy, with officials actively engaging global counterparts. Prime Minister Modi has been in touch with world leaders to push for peaceful resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:00 IST
India and US Hold Routine Diplomatic Discussions Amid Global Tensions
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
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India has maintained that the recent discussions between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, were routine diplomatic engagements. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed during a press briefing that such interactions often address bilateral matters.

Jaiswal stated that these routine talks focus on issues of bilateral significance and take place regularly between India and the US. He further noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been actively communicating with several foreign ministers in the GCC and West Asia as tensions continue in the region.

India, according to Jaiswal, consistently advocates for diplomacy in resolving the West Asia conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also actively engaging with global leaders, including recent discussions with the Sultan of Oman, President of France, and the Prime Minister of Malaysia, to emphasize dialogue and the resolution of the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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