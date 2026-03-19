Indore Airport's New Terminal Set to Boost Capacity

The Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the newly renovated terminal building of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on March 24, via video conference, according to official sources.

This enhancement will increase the airport's annual capacity to accommodate 50 lakh passengers. The renovation, carried out at a cost of Rs 50 crore, introduces the 'T-1' terminal, effectively doubling the terminal facilities.

Moreover, the inauguration will also feature the introduction of the Udaan Yatri Cafe, a new venture by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, offering passengers affordable food and beverages, including water bottles priced at Rs 10 and samosas at Rs 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)