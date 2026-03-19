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Tragic Playground: Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit in Greater Noida

A five-year-old boy named Devraj drowned in a water-filled pit near his home in Greater Noida. Initially sent home from school due to illness, he went out to play but tragically never returned. His family found him in the pit, and he was declared dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:24 IST
Tragic Playground: Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit in Greater Noida
boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Greater Noida's Preet Vihar, a five-year-old boy named Devraj tragically drowned after falling into a water-filled pit near his home. The incident occurred on Wednesday as the young boy was playing outside. Despite immediate efforts to save him, doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Devraj had earlier participated in a mathematics oral test at his school but was sent home due to feeling unwell. Choosing to play with his friends later in the day, he did not return home, prompting his family's desperate search. The family later discovered him in the pit, marking a tragic end for the young boy.

Originally from Rampur, Devraj's father, Umesh Gupta, has been residing in Preet Vihar for four years, supporting his family by driving an e-rickshaw. Survived by his parents and a younger sibling, Devraj's untimely death has left the community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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