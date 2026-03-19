Left Menu

Iranian Missile Attack on Haifa's Oil Refineries Causes Minor Damage

An Iranian missile strike targeted Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa, causing minor damage. Power briefly disrupted was restored. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed targeting refineries and security sites. Debris examined for hazards, no significant environmental impact found. A prior June attack halted operations and resulted in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:26 IST
Iranian Missile Attack on Haifa's Oil Refineries Causes Minor Damage

An Iranian missile strike hit Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa late Thursday but resulted in only minor damage, according to Israel's Energy Ministry. Despite brief disruptions, power was quickly restored.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for targeting the Haifa and Ashdod refineries, alongside security and military support centres as part of a tactical offensive. However, no substantial damage to critical infrastructure was reported.

Debris from intercepted missiles, initially raising hazardous material concerns, posed no environmental threats, confirmed monitoring teams. While past incidents were more severe, this latest event caused no casualties and posed negligible risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026