Iranian Missile Attack on Haifa's Oil Refineries Causes Minor Damage
An Iranian missile strike targeted Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa, causing minor damage. Power briefly disrupted was restored. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed targeting refineries and security sites. Debris examined for hazards, no significant environmental impact found. A prior June attack halted operations and resulted in casualties.
An Iranian missile strike hit Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa late Thursday but resulted in only minor damage, according to Israel's Energy Ministry. Despite brief disruptions, power was quickly restored.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for targeting the Haifa and Ashdod refineries, alongside security and military support centres as part of a tactical offensive. However, no substantial damage to critical infrastructure was reported.
Debris from intercepted missiles, initially raising hazardous material concerns, posed no environmental threats, confirmed monitoring teams. While past incidents were more severe, this latest event caused no casualties and posed negligible risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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