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Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Drama or Deliberation?

The Odisha Assembly witnessed persistent uproar as BJD and Congress MLAs demanded Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation following a fatal fire at SCB Medical College Hospital. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the opposition's protest methods, urging a return to constructive debate. The protest has stalled the Assembly proceedings for consecutive days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:36 IST
Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Drama or Deliberation?
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  • India

The Odisha Assembly faced significant disruption as members of the BJD and Congress parties called for the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The demand followed a tragic fire that claimed 12 lives at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi referred to the opposition's protest tactics as 'drama' and criticized the symbolic funeral procession staged within the Assembly. Majhi emphasized the need for constructive debate and reminded the opposition of their duty to address pressing public issues.

Despite a day filled with repeated adjournments due to protests, the deadlock continued as opposition members steadfastly maintained their demand for the minister's resignation on moral grounds, questioning the government's response to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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