Odisha Assembly Turmoil: Drama or Deliberation?

The Odisha Assembly faced significant disruption as members of the BJD and Congress parties called for the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. The demand followed a tragic fire that claimed 12 lives at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi referred to the opposition's protest tactics as 'drama' and criticized the symbolic funeral procession staged within the Assembly. Majhi emphasized the need for constructive debate and reminded the opposition of their duty to address pressing public issues.

Despite a day filled with repeated adjournments due to protests, the deadlock continued as opposition members steadfastly maintained their demand for the minister's resignation on moral grounds, questioning the government's response to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)