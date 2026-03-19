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Gulf Energy Crisis: Iran and Israel at War

Iran has intensified attacks on Gulf oil and gas facilities in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its key gas field. The attacks are exacerbating tensions and impacting global energy prices. The conflict threatens regional stability and involves key players like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:55 IST
Gulf Energy Crisis: Iran and Israel at War
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  • United Arab Emirates

Iran launched heightened assaults on Gulf oil and gas installations Thursday, escalating a conflict that is already disrupting the global economy. This series of retaliatory attacks follows an Israeli strike on a crucial Iranian gas field, causing spikes in fuel prices and risks of drawing regional neighbors into the fray.

The Iranian assaults have further strained global energy supplies, already tightly controlled due to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Since the commencement of hostilities on February 28 by the U.S. and Israel, Iranian military capabilities have been significantly weakened, although not rendered impotent. An Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field, a significant source of Iranian power, intensified Tehran's retaliatory measures.

The situation has drawn condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, labeled the events a 'dangerous escalation.' As Iranian missiles damage energy infrastructure across the region, the ripple effects are felt by civilians and economies globally, according to reports and official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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