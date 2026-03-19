Gulf Energy Crisis: Iran and Israel at War

Iran launched heightened assaults on Gulf oil and gas installations Thursday, escalating a conflict that is already disrupting the global economy. This series of retaliatory attacks follows an Israeli strike on a crucial Iranian gas field, causing spikes in fuel prices and risks of drawing regional neighbors into the fray.

The Iranian assaults have further strained global energy supplies, already tightly controlled due to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Since the commencement of hostilities on February 28 by the U.S. and Israel, Iranian military capabilities have been significantly weakened, although not rendered impotent. An Israeli attack on the South Pars gas field, a significant source of Iranian power, intensified Tehran's retaliatory measures.

The situation has drawn condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, labeled the events a 'dangerous escalation.' As Iranian missiles damage energy infrastructure across the region, the ripple effects are felt by civilians and economies globally, according to reports and official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)