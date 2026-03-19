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Ukrainian Negotiators Head to U.S. for New Talks on Conflict Resolution

Ukrainian negotiators are traveling to the United States for renewed talks aimed at resolving the ongoing four-year conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the development in a video address, emphasizing the need to make the discussions meaningful. The meeting is scheduled for Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:55 IST
Ukrainian Negotiators Head to U.S. for New Talks on Conflict Resolution

Ukrainian negotiators are set to visit the United States this weekend for a fresh round of talks addressing the protracted conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, now in its fourth year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed urgency, stating in his nightly video address, "There has been a pause in the talks. It is time to end that and we will do everything so that the talks can be truly meaningful."

The meeting is anticipated to take place on Saturday, as the Ukrainian team is already on its way to the United States, aiming to revitalize dialogue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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