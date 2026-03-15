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Arunachal Pradesh's Consumer Protection Drive Gains Momentum

In Arunachal Pradesh, Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasizes the importance of strengthening consumer awareness and protection. He highlights state efforts to enhance grievance redressal mechanisms and urges citizens to make informed financial decisions for safe and transparent marketplaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:50 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Consumer Protection Drive Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Sunday stressed the critical need to bolster consumer awareness and protection mechanisms across the region.

During a consumer awareness workshop marking World Consumer Rights Day, Wangsu acknowledged the continuous efforts by both the Centre and the state government to enhance consumer protection frameworks.

He highlighted existing institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal in place in Arunachal Pradesh, including state and district consumer commissions that address issues related to unfair trade practices, defective goods, and deficient services. Wangsu also emphasized the importance of preparing citizen charters and urged vigilance among consumers when purchasing goods and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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