Expanding Horizons: Jaipur's Metro Network Set for Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing Jaipur's metro network during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

Sharma emphasized the importance of timely and cost-effective expansion to accommodate future growth, prioritizing existing lines and high-density areas like Amber and Bagrana.

Officials have been tasked with preparing a detailed project report for expansions into Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar, following their inclusion in the 2025-26 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)