Expanding Horizons: Jaipur's Metro Network Set for Growth
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscores the importance of an expanded Jaipur metro network to enhance transport facilities. He emphasizes timely, cost-effective project development, targeting densely populated areas. The state aims to include areas such as Amber and Bagrana, alongside the current proposals for Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing Jaipur's metro network during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.
Sharma emphasized the importance of timely and cost-effective expansion to accommodate future growth, prioritizing existing lines and high-density areas like Amber and Bagrana.
Officials have been tasked with preparing a detailed project report for expansions into Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar, following their inclusion in the 2025-26 budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)