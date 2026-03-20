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Expanding Horizons: Jaipur's Metro Network Set for Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscores the importance of an expanded Jaipur metro network to enhance transport facilities. He emphasizes timely, cost-effective project development, targeting densely populated areas. The state aims to include areas such as Amber and Bagrana, alongside the current proposals for Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
Expanding Horizons: Jaipur's Metro Network Set for Growth
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing Jaipur's metro network during a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

Sharma emphasized the importance of timely and cost-effective expansion to accommodate future growth, prioritizing existing lines and high-density areas like Amber and Bagrana.

Officials have been tasked with preparing a detailed project report for expansions into Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar, following their inclusion in the 2025-26 budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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