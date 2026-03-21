Indo-Pacific Defense Alliances Bolster Arms Production

The United States, spearheading a defense coalition named Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience (PIPIR), is spearheading new militaristic ventures in collaboration with Japan and other Asian countries. This effort aims to strengthen regional defense capabilities amidst global geopolitical tensions.

Following a virtual assembly, PIPIR, which welcomed Thailand and the UK as its newest members, stands committed to amplifying its reach. Standing at 16 member nations straddling the Indo-Pacific and Europe, the coalition seeks to diminish supply chain vulnerabilities and bolster armament sustainability closer to front-line zones.

Foremost in its agenda is the establishment of a rocket motor production operation in Japan and standardization of drone technologies, in conjunction with exploring new ammunition production lines in the Philippines. These projects signify a concerted effort to enhance regional production capacities, ensuring accessible and reliable defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)