Left Menu

Indo-Pacific Defense Alliances Bolster Arms Production

The Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience, led by the U.S., is expanding its defense initiatives with new missile production in Japan, drone collaboration across Asia, and a potential ammunition facility in the Philippines. With new members Thailand and the UK, the group now includes 16 member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:56 IST
Indo-Pacific Defense Alliances Bolster Arms Production

The United States, spearheading a defense coalition named Partnership for Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience (PIPIR), is spearheading new militaristic ventures in collaboration with Japan and other Asian countries. This effort aims to strengthen regional defense capabilities amidst global geopolitical tensions.

Following a virtual assembly, PIPIR, which welcomed Thailand and the UK as its newest members, stands committed to amplifying its reach. Standing at 16 member nations straddling the Indo-Pacific and Europe, the coalition seeks to diminish supply chain vulnerabilities and bolster armament sustainability closer to front-line zones.

Foremost in its agenda is the establishment of a rocket motor production operation in Japan and standardization of drone technologies, in conjunction with exploring new ammunition production lines in the Philippines. These projects signify a concerted effort to enhance regional production capacities, ensuring accessible and reliable defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026