Wall Street Plummets Amid Middle East Tensions: Inflation Worries Soar
Wall Street ended the week on a downward spiral as ongoing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran exacerbated inflation fears. Major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply, driven by declining tech stocks and increased treasury sell-offs. In this climate, future rate hikes appear more likely.
Wall Street closed significantly lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 reaching a six-month low amid the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Financial markets are grappling with heightened inflation concerns and the potential for further interest rate hikes.
Financial analysts like Jake Dollarhide of Longbow Asset Management express the sentiment that the conflict might extend beyond initial expectations. The situation in the Middle East shows no signs of de-escalation, forcing the U.S. military to further reinforce its presence in the region.
Major U.S. firms, including Nvidia and Tesla, saw notable declines exceeding 3%. Overall, the S&P 500 and other key indices reflect ongoing market volatility fueled by geopolitical tensions, especially as they impact oil prices and inflation expectations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Market Struggles Amid Middle East Conflict: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Fall
Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Iran War: Inflation Fears Mount
UK Greenlights US Base Use for Strikes on Iranian Missile Sites
Wall Street Weighed Down by Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears
Allies in Conflict: The UK Greenlights U.S. Base Use Against Iranian Threats