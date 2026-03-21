Wall Street Plummets Amid Middle East Tensions: Inflation Worries Soar

Wall Street closed significantly lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 reaching a six-month low amid the escalating U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Financial markets are grappling with heightened inflation concerns and the potential for further interest rate hikes.

Financial analysts like Jake Dollarhide of Longbow Asset Management express the sentiment that the conflict might extend beyond initial expectations. The situation in the Middle East shows no signs of de-escalation, forcing the U.S. military to further reinforce its presence in the region.

Major U.S. firms, including Nvidia and Tesla, saw notable declines exceeding 3%. Overall, the S&P 500 and other key indices reflect ongoing market volatility fueled by geopolitical tensions, especially as they impact oil prices and inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)