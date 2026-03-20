Air India Flight Returns Due to Aircraft Approval Mix-Up

An Air India flight en route to Vancouver abruptly returned to Delhi after being airborne for seven hours due to an aircraft approval error.

The issue stemmed from deploying a Boeing 777-200 LR, which lacked necessary clearances to fly to Canada. The mistake arose from not updating operational requirements lists.

Despite the complication, the flight was safely diverted back to Indian soil. Passengers resumed their journey the next morning after appropriate procedures were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)