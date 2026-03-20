Heightened Security and Festive Prep: Delhi Gears Up for Eid al-Fitr

Security measures have been bolstered by the Delhi Police around Jama Masjid and Uttam Nagar East metro station ahead of Eid al-Fitr, amid bustling market activity as locals prepare for the festivities. People in Delhi offered 'Alvida Namaz' at Jama Masjid, as the city gears up for the celebrations.

The security enhancement follows a directive from the Delhi High Court, which urged the police to make adequate arrangements in anticipation of any incidents during Eid. The High Court has issued notice to the police and seeks further updates, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on April 6.

Elsewhere, Muslim communities across India, including in Jaipur and Lucknow, engaged in prayers on the final Friday of Ramadan, while busy marketplaces in Bengaluru and Kargil reflect the festive spirit. Ramadan is a holy month where the Quran is believed to have descended from heaven, and culminates in Eid al-Fitr, celebrating the end of a month of fasting and worship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)