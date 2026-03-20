Left Menu

Heightened Security and Festive Prep: Delhi Gears Up for Eid al-Fitr

The Delhi Police have increased security measures around Jama Masjid and Uttam Nagar East metro station ahead of Eid al-Fitr, following a Delhi High Court directive. Muslim communities nationwide prepare for the celebration, marking the end of Ramadan with special prayers, festive shopping, and communal gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:40 IST
Heightened Security and Festive Prep: Delhi Gears Up for Eid al-Fitr
Visual from Jama Masjid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been bolstered by the Delhi Police around Jama Masjid and Uttam Nagar East metro station ahead of Eid al-Fitr, amid bustling market activity as locals prepare for the festivities. People in Delhi offered 'Alvida Namaz' at Jama Masjid, as the city gears up for the celebrations.

The security enhancement follows a directive from the Delhi High Court, which urged the police to make adequate arrangements in anticipation of any incidents during Eid. The High Court has issued notice to the police and seeks further updates, with the matter scheduled for a hearing on April 6.

Elsewhere, Muslim communities across India, including in Jaipur and Lucknow, engaged in prayers on the final Friday of Ramadan, while busy marketplaces in Bengaluru and Kargil reflect the festive spirit. Ramadan is a holy month where the Quran is believed to have descended from heaven, and culminates in Eid al-Fitr, celebrating the end of a month of fasting and worship. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026