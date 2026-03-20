Lieutenant Governor Sinha Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, conveyed warm greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival, a significant occasion, is set to be celebrated on Saturday.

In his statement, Sinha expressed his heartfelt wishes and recognized Eid-ul-Fitr as an endpoint of the holy month of Ramzan, underscoring its spiritual and communal value.

He highlighted the core themes of sacrifice and joy in sharing intrinsic to the festival. Sinha invited citizens to renew their commitment to aiding the less fortunate, aspiring for Eid to bring widespread peace, prosperity, and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)