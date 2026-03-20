Lieutenant Governor Sinha Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting the festival's spiritual and social importance. He emphasized the spirit of sacrifice and sharing, urging a recommitment to serving humanity, and wishing for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, conveyed warm greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival, a significant occasion, is set to be celebrated on Saturday.
In his statement, Sinha expressed his heartfelt wishes and recognized Eid-ul-Fitr as an endpoint of the holy month of Ramzan, underscoring its spiritual and communal value.
He highlighted the core themes of sacrifice and joy in sharing intrinsic to the festival. Sinha invited citizens to renew their commitment to aiding the less fortunate, aspiring for Eid to bring widespread peace, prosperity, and happiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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