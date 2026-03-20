Drones Ignite Fire at Kuwaiti Oil Refinery

A fire erupted at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's refinery following a drone assault on Friday, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti army. Fortunately, it was swiftly brought under control and resulted in no injuries.

Kuwaiti state oil company KPC confirmed that Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery had been hit earlier in the day, causing a fire within specific units.

The incident was reported by Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, which highlighted the attack and subsequent rapid response to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)