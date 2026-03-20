Drones Ignite Fire at Kuwaiti Oil Refinery
A fire erupted at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's refinery after a drone attack on Friday. The Kuwaiti army reported that the flames were controlled promptly with no injuries. Earlier, KPC acknowledged the incident at Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, leading to a fire in certain units as reported by KUNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:44 IST
A fire erupted at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's refinery following a drone assault on Friday, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti army. Fortunately, it was swiftly brought under control and resulted in no injuries.
Kuwaiti state oil company KPC confirmed that Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery had been hit earlier in the day, causing a fire within specific units.
The incident was reported by Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, which highlighted the attack and subsequent rapid response to the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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