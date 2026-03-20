Thomas Cook India's Strategic Demerger to Propel Hospitality Growth

Thomas Cook India Limited announced a strategic demerger of its resorts and resort management business, transferring these operations to Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited (SHRL). This move sets the stage for a potential future listing of SHRL, a wholly-owned subsidiary, on major stock exchanges.

The Board of Thomas Cook India, following recommendations from both the audit and independent committees, approved the demerger plan. TCIL owns six resorts under the Nature Trails brand, which will now be managed by SHRL. This restructuring is expected to streamline TCIL's existing capital structure, thereby enhancing shareholder earnings per share.

Under the terms of the demerger, TCIL shareholders will receive shares of SHRL, based on a share entitlement ratio of 0.81 SHRL shares for every TCIL share owned. The shareholding pattern for both organizations will remain consistent post-demerger, with SHRL shares set to debut on the BSE and NSE. The initiative is subject to NCLT and other regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)