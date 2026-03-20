Market Shifts Spur Rate Hike Bets Amid Global Tensions
Money markets have increased predictions for a Bank of Canada rate hike due to intensifying conflict in Iran and rising oil prices. Initially set for a small rise, projections now show a significant increase by year's end, amid concerns about global inflation and potential economic recession.
In a surprising turn of events, money markets heightened expectations of a Bank of Canada rate hike as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, impacting global oil prices. The conflict, beginning with military strikes, has posed significant disruptions to oil trade routes.
Data from LSEG indicated that market predictions for a policy rate rise have shifted from a mere 4% to envisioning a 75 basis point increase by the end of the year. Previously, only a minor rate change was expected in December.
Economists warn that a rate increase amidst Canada's economic fragility could harm both businesses and households. However, the central bank remains vigilant, stressing the necessity to prevent prolonged inflation due to high energy costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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