Love and Poison: A Tale of Betrayal and Survival
After discovering his 'friend' got engaged, a youth allegedly poisoned her and himself in Faridabad. Both are now stable. The woman, engaged since January, accused Monu Bhati of pressuring her to break off the engagement and force-feeding her poison. Police registered an FIR; investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a young woman in Faridabad found herself in a life-threatening situation after her 'friend' forcibly fed her poison upon learning of her engagement to another man. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, has left both individuals recovering in a stable condition at a local hospital.
The drama began when the woman, a teacher from a village in Palwal district, ended communication with Monu Bhati, a friend she had known for eight years, following her January engagement. Incensed by the news, Monu allegedly coerced her during a rendezvous and escalated the situation by swallowing the poisonous substance himself.
Responding swiftly, authorities at Sector 58 police station recorded the woman's statement and filed a First Information Report against Monu Bhati. As the investigation proceeds, the shocking nature of the attack continues to reverberate through the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Faridabad
- engagement
- poison
- Monu Bhati
- incident
- police
- investigation
- complaint
- Palwal
- district
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