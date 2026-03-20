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Love and Poison: A Tale of Betrayal and Survival

After discovering his 'friend' got engaged, a youth allegedly poisoned her and himself in Faridabad. Both are now stable. The woman, engaged since January, accused Monu Bhati of pressuring her to break off the engagement and force-feeding her poison. Police registered an FIR; investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:39 IST
Love and Poison: A Tale of Betrayal and Survival
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In a shocking turn of events, a young woman in Faridabad found herself in a life-threatening situation after her 'friend' forcibly fed her poison upon learning of her engagement to another man. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, has left both individuals recovering in a stable condition at a local hospital.

The drama began when the woman, a teacher from a village in Palwal district, ended communication with Monu Bhati, a friend she had known for eight years, following her January engagement. Incensed by the news, Monu allegedly coerced her during a rendezvous and escalated the situation by swallowing the poisonous substance himself.

Responding swiftly, authorities at Sector 58 police station recorded the woman's statement and filed a First Information Report against Monu Bhati. As the investigation proceeds, the shocking nature of the attack continues to reverberate through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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