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Cuba Stands Firm Amid U.S. Negotiation Reports

Cuba firmly rejected any negotiations concerning its political system or the position of President Diaz-Canel following reports of U.S. interest in removal. Talks with the U.S. are ongoing amid economic pressures from an oil blockade. The U.S. seeks economic deals while Cuba demands compensation for embargo damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:40 IST
Cuba Stands Firm Amid U.S. Negotiation Reports
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Cuba clearly rejected any suggestions that its political system or presidency could be negotiated with the United States, asserting its sovereignty in the face of recent reports. Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio emphasized no facet of Cuba's political realm is up for discussion with the U.S.

Reports by USA Today and The New York Times suggest the Trump administration is interested in negotiating an economic deal with Cuba, aiming to relax trade restrictions while potentially facilitating the removal of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba continues to engage in complex discussions with the U.S. on mutual issues, like long-standing economic compensation claims, while being under significant stress from the U.S. economic embargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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