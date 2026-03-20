Unprecedented Assault on Press Freedom: Seizure of UNI Office Sparks Outrage

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar sharply condemned the forcible sealing of the United News of India (UNI) office by Delhi Police as an alarming assault on press freedom. Labeling the act as unprecedented, Kumar accused the police of mistreating journalists, including women, and violating democratic norms.

The incident at UNI's Rafi Marg office, the country's pioneer news agency, has drawn severe criticism. Employees were reportedly barred from retrieving personal belongings or communicating with management. The scene evoked harsh memories of oppression within media spaces, highlighting concerns over media freedom's fragility in India.

Kumar called for an unequivocal denouncement of such authoritarian tactics and demanded accountability. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police defended their actions, stating compliance with a high court order and denial of any wrongdoing during the event.