Boosting Connectivity: NPG's Strategic Infrastructure Evaluations

The Network Planning Group (NPG), under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, has evaluated critical infrastructure projects aimed at improving multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency, announced the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

During its 110th meeting, the NPG assessed various projects like rail, metro, and road developments for their alignment with PM Gati Shakti principles, including integrated infrastructure and last-mile connectivity.

Highlights include broad-gauge line enhancements in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, metro expansions in Mumbai and Pune, and a crucial tunnel in Ladakh, which are expected to boost socio-economic benefits and interstate connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)